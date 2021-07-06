Man sentenced to 38 years for rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man convicted of rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery has been sentenced in Gibson County.

On Tuesday, the Gibson County Circuit Court sentenced 66-year-old Johnny Woolfork to 38 years, according to District Attorney General Frederick H. Agee.

According to the district attorney, Woolfork was facing a maximum of 52 years.

He was convicted by a Gibson County jury in May of 2021.

