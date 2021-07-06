Mid-South Youth Camp registration still open in Henderson

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Camp is a great way to get the kiddos outdoors, and there’s still time to register for the Mid-South Youth Camp in Henderson.

The camp will be open until the end of July. Campers must be between the ages of 9 and 18-years-old.

They will get to audition for talent shows, play sports and have Bible classes.

This allows them to disconnect from life at home and make new friends along the way.

“It’s really nice to come here and get away from the world almost, and it’s nice to just be yourself and everyone is themselves. It’s really nice,” said Kasey Davis, a camper.

For more information on the camp, click here.