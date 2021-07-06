Milan mayor says Milan Arsenal project could finish early

MILAN, Tenn. — Will the Milan Arsenal project be finished before expected?

Milan Mayor B.W. Beasley has made eight trips over the last five years to Washington D.C. to meet with the Tennessee delegation regarding the Milan Arsenal property and its future.

The property will be 292 acres on Highway 45 south, which will allow Milan to grow.

“It’s a 50 year deal for Milan. It will allow us to grow for the next 50 years, so we’re talking about both retail growth, recreational growth, and residential growth for our citizens. And that means a growth in our population. Population brings in new retail. Retail and all of that brings in new industries, so it’s a puzzle that we’ve been working on for over five years now, and the puzzle is really coming together from Milan as the premiere place to live really in West Tennessee,” the Milan mayor said.

Beasley says the city is naturally growing towards Jackson by leaps and bounds right now.

He adds that they are expecting to finish the project early.

“It was a seven year process. We think we’re about five years into it, so on the normal timeline we’ve got a couple years left, but we’re hoping with our relationships that we’ve built in D.C., and we feel fairly confident we’re going to cut this short by possibly an entire year,” Beasley said.

He says the project is moving along great because of the great team he is working with.

“We’ve got a great team that have been working on this, and we really want to get a shout out not only to our Tennessee delegation in D.C., both Sen. Blackburn and Sen. Hagerty, but Congressman Kustoff’s office and Congressman Kustoff have really taken the lead on this and have done an outstanding job,” Beasley said.

Beasley says these visits have tremendously helped towards the completion of the project.