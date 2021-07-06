Mugshots : Madison County : 07/02/21 – 07/06/21

1/50 Carter, Zamya Carter, Zamya: Failure to appear

2/50 Ashley, Marketus Ashley, Marketus: Driving under the influence

3/50 Billings, Rondrez Billings, Rondrez: Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/50 Brown, Anthony Brown, Anthony: Schedule I drug violations

5/50 Bruce, Bobby jr Bruce, Bobby jr: Vandalism



6/50 Butler, Verlissa Butler, Verlissa: Harassment

7/50 Carr, Ricky Carr, Ricky: Violation of community corrections

8/50 Casey, Jonathan Casey, Jonathan: Resisting stop/arrest

9/50 Clark, John Clark, John: Reckless endangerment

10/50 Clark, Orlandus Clark, Orlandus: Simple domestic assault



11/50 Clay, Keisha Clay, Keisha: Simple domestic assault

12/50 Cole, Brittney Cole, Brittney: Theft under $999

13/50 Cole, Willie Cole, Willie: Failure to appear

14/50 Cook, Averyion Aggravated domestic assault, failure to appear

15/50 Cottrell, Christopher Cottrell, Christopher: Public intoxication



16/50 Dirkans, Tynesha Dirkans, Tynesha: Assault

17/50 Dixson, Patrick Dixson, Patrick: Simple domestic assault

18/50 Garcia, Steven Garcia, Steven: Driving under the influence

19/50 Gibson, Jsandra Gibson, Jsandra: Violation of probation, failure to appear

20/50 Greer, Charles Greer, Charles: Evading arrest, violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license



21/50 Hill, William Hill, William: Simple domestic assault

22/50 Holt, Thomas Holt, Thomas: Failure to appear, sex offender registry violations

23/50 Lahti, Jennifer Lahti, Jennifer: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

24/50 Limones, Samuel Limones, Samuel: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of community corrections

25/50 Mccorkle, Desmond Mccorkle, Desmond: Simple domestic assault



26/50 Miller, Drake Miller, Drake: Vandalism

27/50 Miller, Valnessa Miller, Valnessa: Contraband in penal institution, possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

28/50 Neal, Fredreqous Neal, Fredreqous: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence

29/50 Parram, Jerome Parram, Jerome: Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

30/50 Pearce, Sabrina Pearce, Sabrina: Simple domestic assault



31/50 Perry, Eran Perry, Eran: Shoplifting/theft of property, theft between $1,000-$9,999, violation of probation, failure to appear

32/50 Powell, David Powell, David: Aggravated assault

33/50 Pruitt, Jamie Pruitt, Jamie: Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

34/50 Riddle, Tonyna Riddle, Tonyna: Violation of community corrections

35/50 Sansing, Carrie Sansing, Carrie: Violation of probation, failure to appear



36/50 Seaman, Jody Seaman, Jody: Unlawful drug paraphernalia

37/50 Sinclair, Harry Sinclair, Harry: Violation of order of protection

38/50 Smith, Korey Smith, Korey: Schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony

39/50 Spencer, Javon Spencer, Javon: Aggravated domestic assault, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment

40/50 Tate, Tony Tate, Tony: Vandalism



41/50 Therrell, Taquisha Therrell, Taquisha: Schedule VI drug violations

42/50 Thomas, Britney Thomas, Britney: Criminal trespass

43/50 Tyson, Jaylin Tyson, Jaylin: Leaving the scene of an accident

44/50 Watson, Justin Watson, Justin: Theft of property between $1,000-$9,999

45/50 White, Dennis White, Dennis: Failure to appear



46/50 White, Kimberly White, Kimberly: Violation of order of protection

47/50 Williams, Rodney Williams, Rodney: Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

48/50 Woods, Devion Woods, Devion: Burglary, vandalism

49/50 Yepez, Lisa Yepez, Lisa: Violation of community corrections

50/50 Zeigler, Christopher Zeigler, Christopher: Possession of methamphetamine





































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/02/21 and 7 a.m. on 07/06/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.