Mugshots : Madison County : 07/02/21 – 07/06/21 July 6, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff Carter, Zamya: Failure to appear Ashley, Marketus: Driving under the influence Billings, Rondrez: Driving on revoked/suspended license Brown, Anthony: Schedule I drug violations Bruce, Bobby jr: Vandalism Butler, Verlissa: Harassment Carr, Ricky: Violation of community corrections Casey, Jonathan: Resisting stop/arrest Clark, John: Reckless endangerment Clark, Orlandus: Simple domestic assault Clay, Keisha: Simple domestic assault Cole, Brittney: Theft under $999 Cole, Willie: Failure to appear Cook, Averyion: Aggravated domestic assault, failure to appear Cottrell, Christopher: Public intoxication Dirkans, Tynesha: Assault Dixson, Patrick: Simple domestic assault Garcia, Steven: Driving under the influence Gibson, Jsandra: Violation of probation, failure to appear Greer, Charles: Evading arrest, violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license Hill, William: Simple domestic assault Holt, Thomas: Failure to appear, sex offender registry violations Lahti, Jennifer: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Limones, Samuel: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of community corrections Mccorkle, Desmond: Simple domestic assault Miller, Drake: Vandalism Miller, Valnessa: Contraband in penal institution, possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Neal, Fredreqous: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence Parram, Jerome: Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Pearce, Sabrina: Simple domestic assault Perry, Eran: Shoplifting/theft of property, theft between $1,000-$9,999, violation of probation, failure to appear Powell, David: Aggravated assault Pruitt, Jamie: Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Riddle, Tonyna: Violation of community corrections Sansing, Carrie: Violation of probation, failure to appear Seaman, Jody: Unlawful drug paraphernalia Sinclair, Harry: Violation of order of protection Smith, Korey: Schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony Spencer, Javon: Aggravated domestic assault, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment Tate, Tony: Vandalism Therrell, Taquisha: Schedule VI drug violations Thomas, Britney: Criminal trespass Tyson, Jaylin: Leaving the scene of an accident Watson, Justin: Theft of property between $1,000-$9,999 White, Dennis: Failure to appear White, Kimberly: Violation of order of protection Williams, Rodney: Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Woods, Devion: Burglary, vandalism Yepez, Lisa: Violation of community corrections Zeigler, Christopher: Possession of methamphetamine The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/02/21 and 7 a.m. on 07/06/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.