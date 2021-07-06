Rain Chances Return on Wednesday & the Latest on Elsa

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Tuesday Evening Forecast for July 6th:

After another mild, pleasant and not overly humid day for us here in West Tennessee for Tuesday, changes will move in on Wednesday. The temperature will not change much, but the humidity will increase some and pop up storms and rain showers will return to the region. Timing and location of the pop ups will be widely scattered and difficult to forecast, but some of us will see them for the remainder of the work week and weekend. Find out when you are most likely to see the showers and the latest on Tropical Storm Elsa coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight and calm winds. The nice weather will continue overnight and it will not be overly humid for a typical July night in West Tennessee. Enjoy the evening folks, overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s to near 70° for most of us.

WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY:

Rain chances increase in the middle of the week but they will be heat and humidity driven pop ups. The location and timing of the showers will be difficult to forecast, but each afternoon and early evening showers will pop up. Severe weather is not expected and rain chances sit between 30-50% on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Highs will make it into the upper 80s to near 90°. Those of you that see early afternoon showers, you might only make it into the mid 80s that day. Lows will drop down to around 70° each morning and the winds are expected to predominately come out of the southwest. Winds speeds will be between 5-10 mph but could pick up at times if you encounter a pop up storm or rain shower.

THE WEEKEND:

The weather this weekend will be quite similar to the weather towards the end of the work week. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lows will continue to settle in around 70°. Rain chances will also be possible each afternoon and some weak storms could be possible. Severe weather is not expected but some brief heavy rain and gusty winds could be possible with the pop up storms. Winds will continue to come out of the southwest.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

Elsa strengthened to a category 1 hurricane over the weekend but has weekend again to a tropical storm. The majority of the impacts from Elsa will stay to the east of West Tennessee but a few showers from a stationary front being pushed by some of the outer bands could reach us in the middle of the week.

Tropical Storm Elsa likely strengthen to a week category 1 hurricane again and will track across west and north Florida as well the coastal Southeast United States with locally heavy rain, gusty winds and some storm surge after its Cuba landfall. It is expected to make landfall again early on Wednesday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

