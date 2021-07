CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Carroll County 1,000 Acre Recreational Lake will be hosting its Summer Music Series.

The music series will be Sundays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Upcoming performances include Kelly Cash with the West Tennessee Strangers Band on July 11, Patty Easley with Patty Wagon on July 18, and Tim and Natalie Jordan with the New Promise Band on July 25.

This will be the third year for the Summer Music Series.