Summer Reading Program continues at local library

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library is challenging children and adults to help prevent the summer slide.

1/2

2/2



Everyone can participate in their Summer Reading Program. This year’s theme is Tails and Tales.

Children can win books and either a toy or a game. Teenagers can win bundles ranging from gaming to outdoor ones.

And for the adults, there are gift certificates for fun activities.

Aside from having all these fun prizes, there’s one very important tip to help kids with their reading.

“Just let them find something they like to read. It’s the one time of the year that nobody tells them what they got to read, then they’ll be a step ahead when they go back to school,” said Jennifer Kilburn, the Children’s Librarian.

For more information on the program, visit the library’s website.