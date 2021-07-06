Suspect in Thursday’s barricade appears in Jackson City Court

JACKSON, Tenn. — The man accused of barricading himself in a home while U.S. Marshals attempted to serve a warrant appeared in court.

1/2 The suspect in Thursday's barricade, Julio Dominguez, appears in Jackson City Court before Judge Blake Anderson.

2/2 A mobile home in Rolling Acres trailer park in north Jackson.



Julio Dominguez appeared in Jackson City Court Tuesday morning.

“You’re charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon, evading arrest, aggravated assault, controlled substance, methamphetamine, resisting arrest,” said Judge Blake Anderson, with Jackson City Court.

He was arrested Thursday, July 1 following a five hour standoff with law enforcement in the Rolling Acres trailer park in north Jackson, according to court records.

Court records say the week before the standoff, Dominguez allegedly stole a vehicle from a local business and led police on a chase near North Park, shooting at them.

“After the vehicle entered the field, the officer heard gunshots and heard muzzle fire coming from the driver’s side of the vehicle,” Anderson said.

Court records say when officers tracked Dominguez down to the mobile home in Rolling Acres, his brother said he was in the house.

Court records say Dominguez barricaded himself inside the back bedroom. Five hours later, after negotiations, Dominguez surrendered.

Officers say they found meth and the gun Dominguez allegedly used to shoot at officers in the home.

“He does have prior convictions in 2020 for drug paraphernalia and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. Also a felony evading arrest in 2020. He also has two separate pending circuit court cases where we filed permission to revoke bond. I believe he failed to appear in circuit court,” said Brad Champine, Assistant District Attorney.

Dominguez’s bond was set at $150,000.

Dominguez’s brother, Samuel Limones was also arrested the next day.

He has been charged with criminal impersonation and possession of drug paraphernalia.