Teen escapee from Wilder Youth Development Center back in custody

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller has confirmed the third juvenile who escaped from the Wilder Youth Development Center last month is back in custody.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody at an apartment near the 3400 block of Metropolitan Lane in Memphis, according to a news release.

The teen was being held on charges of aggravated robbery when he and two other juveniles escaped the Somerville facility on June 23, according to the release.

The other two escaped teens were taken into custody in Memphis on June 24 and in Chattanooga on June 29, the release says.

“We were requested to assist when these juveniles escaped, and in just shy of two weeks, all three were recaptured by the Task Force,” said Marshal Tyreece Miller. “Based upon their violent criminal histories, it’s good for the communities we serve and the people and families they victimized to have all three back in custody. I want to also thank the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Department of Children’s Service, and the Marshals Office in Chattanooga for their assistance.”