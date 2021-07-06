Tennessee to offer $250 flight vouchers for booking hotels

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials are offering 10,000 travelers a $250 flight voucher for four airports in the state if they book certain hotel packages.

The state Department of Tourist Development says the $2.5 million for the “Tennessee on Me” promotion is included in the new state budget signed by Gov. Bill Lee.

The vouchers would be good for the Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga and Knoxville airports through Delta, American Airlines or Southwest Airlines.

To be eligible, visitors must book at least a two-night hotel package in one of the four cities, with at least one night being Sunday through Wednesday.

Visitors can book until Sept. 15 and must travel between July 11 and Dec. 30.