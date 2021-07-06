Two new art galleries featured at The Ned

JACKSON, Tenn. — More local artists are getting a chance to show their creations.

1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6



6/6











There are two new art galleries now on display at The Ned.

You can experience The Art in Hope featuring Lisa Kersey and four others.

There are over 60 pieces of original artwork between the group, and there’s a chance for you to win a beautiful necklace.

You can also experience Folk and Fantasy by Andrew Boks and Hattie Duncan.

There are sculptures, paintings, and even digital pieces for you to enjoy. Artists say they are thankful for the opportunity.

“It’s a great opportunity. This is a wonderful building, and it is just an outstanding place to bring your art, and everyone is so helpful,” Kersey said.

And all reactions to the art pieces are welcome.

“Well I just hope people see it. I like all reactions. It’s like I do the work because I need to do it. I love to do it. Whatever the reaction is, is what I want people to experience,” Boks said.

The galleries will be shown through Aug. 30.