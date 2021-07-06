WIC Center reopening for in-person services

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has reopened the WIC Center for in-person services, according to a news release.

The release says the center opened this week for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The center is located at 589 East College Street, and is open for Tennessee Women, Infants, and Children certification appointments only, the release says.

Follow-up appointments are being done over the phone, according to the release.

The WIC program provides healthy foods for low-income pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women, infants and children younger than 5-years-old.

To schedule an appointment, call the health department at (731) 423-3020 and press 1 for WIC.