8-year-old boy dies in an accidental shooting

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say they are investigating after an 8-year-old boy died in an accidental shooting on Wednesday.

Sumner County Emergency Management Director Ken Weidner told The Tennessean that the incident occurred around 9:15 a.m. in Goodlettsville.

Police and fire officials responded to the scene and the child was take to a local hospital, where he died.

Police have not released any further details regarding how the shooting took place.

This is the second child to die from a gunshot wound this week in Tennessee.

