Bethel University returns to normal ahead of 2021 fall semester

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Bethel University is preparing to go back to normal starting in the fall semester.

This year Bethel will offer face-to-face registration every Friday. Students will be able to register for classes until Aug. 16.

University leaders say they plan to enforce social distancing in the classrooms, but there are no other major changes planned.

Around 3,800 students are expected to enroll, and sports activities are expected to start as well.

“It feels good. Our students are excited. I get at least two or three calls a week where students are saying, ‘We are coming back aren’t we? We are going to be back to normal?’ It’s a good answer to say yes every time,” Bethel President Walter Butler said.

