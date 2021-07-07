Clarence Edward “ Clair” Muchow

Name: City & State Clarence Edward “ Clair” Muchow of Paris
Age: 98
Place of Death: Paris Healthcare & Rehab Center
Date of Death: Sunday, July 4, 2021
Funeral Time/Day: His body is to be cremated and his memorial service will be held at a later date.
Place of Funeral: Christ Lutheran Church in Paris
Minister/Celebrant: Pastor Luther Hasz
Place of Burial: Sunset Memorial Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico
Date/Place of Birth: March 15, 2021 in Blue Hill, Nebraska
 Henry F.W. Muchow and Sophia A.M.L. Blobaum Muchow, both preceded
 Marcelyn Cramer Muchow, Married: April 16, 1944; Prec.: June 29, 2007
Daughters: City/State Sharon (Rollins) Turner of Tampa, FL

Jacque (Harold) Stricker of Cottage Grove, TN
Grandchildren: Christopher Turner, Michael (Dahlia) Turner and Terry (Jonathon) Turner-Saltus.

Jennifer (Nathan) McIntyre, Julie (Troy) Doster, Joseph (Mindy) Stricker and Samuel (Phyllis) Stricker.
Great Grandchildren: 20 great grandchildren and 7 Great great grandchildren
Other Relatives: All brothers and sisters preceded
Personal Information: He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Paris where he was financial secretary. He loved to travel and do woodworking. He worked and retired from Sandia Laboratories in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was an amateur radio operator since 1947 and his call letters was W5POD.  He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed.
