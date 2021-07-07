Clarence Edward “ Clair” Muchow
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
|Name: City & State
|Clarence Edward “ Clair” Muchow of Paris
|Age:
|98
|Place of Death:
|Paris Healthcare & Rehab Center
|Date of Death:
|Sunday, July 4, 2021
|Funeral Time/Day:
|His body is to be cremated and his memorial service will be held at a later date.
|Place of Funeral:
|Christ Lutheran Church in Paris
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Pastor Luther Hasz
|Place of Burial:
|Sunset Memorial Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico
|Date/Place of Birth:
|March 15, 2021 in Blue Hill, Nebraska
|Both Parents Names:
|Henry F.W. Muchow and Sophia A.M.L. Blobaum Muchow, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Marcelyn Cramer Muchow, Married: April 16, 1944; Prec.: June 29, 2007
|Daughters: City/State
|Sharon (Rollins) Turner of Tampa, FL
Jacque (Harold) Stricker of Cottage Grove, TN
|Grandchildren:
|Christopher Turner, Michael (Dahlia) Turner and Terry (Jonathon) Turner-Saltus.
Jennifer (Nathan) McIntyre, Julie (Troy) Doster, Joseph (Mindy) Stricker and Samuel (Phyllis) Stricker.
|Great Grandchildren:
|20 great grandchildren and 7 Great great grandchildren
|Other Relatives:
|All brothers and sisters preceded
|Personal Information:
|He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Paris where he was financial secretary. He loved to travel and do woodworking. He worked and retired from Sandia Laboratories in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was an amateur radio operator since 1947 and his call letters was W5POD. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed.