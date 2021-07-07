Jackson police seek vehicle involved in hit and run

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit and run on July 3.

Investigators say the vehicle is believed to have hit a motorcyclist in the area of Vann Drive and Country Club Lane around 10:15 a.m. on July 3.

Video from the area of the crash shows what investigators believe is a Chevrolet Malibu or similar type of vehicle. Investigators say the vehicle will have damage to the passenger side of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department’s traffic division at (731) 425-8400.