Jackson police utilize new camera technology

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have arrested a suspect in a Illinois homicide thanks to a new technology.

JPD says around 10:15 p.m. on July 2, the new Flock Safety Camera Systems alerted officers to a car reported stolen in Chicago and involved in a homicide.

JPD says the tag on the car was verified, and officers were able to locate and pull the vehicle over in the area of L. Dale Jamieson Drive at South Highland Avenue.

According to the news release from JPD, occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody.

“The Jackson Police Department, constantly seek for technology that increases officer’s effectiveness in solving crimes, keeping communities safe, and improving community trust,” said Jackson Police Chief Wiser. “In less than two days of utilizing this technology, Jackson police removed a violent criminal from the community, thereby, improving community trust, keeping Jackson safe, and assisting with the solving of a major crime.”

JPD says Illinois State Police were notified of the arrest.

July 2 was the first day of operation for the new system, according to JPD.