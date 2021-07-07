|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Marie Charles of Buchanan
|Age:
|93
|Place of Death:
|Henry County Healthcare Center
|Date of Death:
|Monday, July 5, 2021
|Funeral Time/Day:
|11:00 AM Friday, July 9, 2021
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Bro. Randy Stephens
|Place of Burial:
|Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery
|Visitation:
|4:00-7:00 PM Thursday, July 8, 2021 and after 9:00 AM Friday
|Date/Place of Birth:
|February 15, 1928 in Hazard, KY
|Pallbearers:
|Family and Friends
|Both Parents Names:
include mother’s maiden
(surviving or preceded)
|Thomas Fugate and Ellen Fitzpatrick Fugate, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
(surviving or preceded)
|Paul J. Charles; Married: January 5, 1945; Preceded: October 22, 1982
|Daughters: City/State
|Joyce Rainwater, preceded 2011
|Sons: City/State
|Paul (Janice) Charles of Buchanan, TN
Dennis Charles of Buchanan, TN
Harold (Deborah) Charles of Buchanan, TN
|Grandchildren:
|Kelley (Leo) Chavez, Gena (Jerry) Cid, Carrie (Todd) Birky,
Sean (Iryna) Charles, Nikkie (Bill) Charles, Joseph (Jennifer) Charles, Stacy Wood and Alan Kieres.
Gene Noble, preceded
|Great Grandchildren:
|17
|Sisters: City/State
|Polly Riddle of Avilla, IN
Mabel LaBrant, Cleo Vester, Rebecca McCarty,
|Brothers: City/State
|Thomas Fugate of Lake Zurich, IL
Arvil, John Elliott, Ardith and Paul Dean Fugate, all four preceded
|Personal Information:
|Marie was a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to all.
She enjoyed family, gardening, Chihuahuas, watching all her birds and other wildlife on her property.
She was loving and caring to all even in her times of need and pain. Her beautiful smile, warmth & wisdom will be missed by all.