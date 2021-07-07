Marie Charles

WBBJ Staff
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

Paris, TN 38242                           Phone # (731)642-1441
Name: City & State Charles Marie CropMarie Charles of Buchanan
Age: 93
Place of Death: Henry County Healthcare Center
Date of Death: Monday, July 5, 2021
Funeral Time/Day: 11:00 AM Friday, July 9, 2021
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Bro. Randy Stephens
Place of Burial: Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery
Visitation: 4:00-7:00 PM Thursday, July 8, 2021 and after 9:00 AM Friday
Date/Place of Birth: February 15, 1928 in Hazard, KY
Pallbearers: Family and Friends
Both Parents Names:





 Thomas Fugate and Ellen Fitzpatrick Fugate, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage



 Paul J. Charles; Married: January 5, 1945; Preceded: October 22, 1982
Daughters: City/State Joyce Rainwater, preceded 2011
Sons: City/State Paul (Janice) Charles of Buchanan, TN

Dennis Charles of Buchanan, TN

Harold (Deborah) Charles of Buchanan, TN
Grandchildren: Kelley (Leo) Chavez, Gena (Jerry) Cid, Carrie (Todd) Birky,

Sean (Iryna) Charles, Nikkie (Bill) Charles, Joseph (Jennifer) Charles, Stacy Wood and Alan Kieres.

Gene Noble, preceded
Great Grandchildren: 17
Sisters: City/State Polly Riddle of Avilla, IN

Mabel LaBrant,  Cleo Vester, Rebecca McCarty,
Brothers: City/State Thomas Fugate of Lake Zurich, IL

Arvil, John Elliott, Ardith and Paul Dean Fugate, all four preceded
Personal Information: Marie was a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to all.

She enjoyed family, gardening, Chihuahuas, watching all her birds and other wildlife on her property.

She was loving and caring to all even in her times of need and pain. Her beautiful smile, warmth & wisdom will be missed by all.
