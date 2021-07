Mr. Harold E. Brooks was born on June 16, 1934 in Jackson, TN. He departed this life on June 20, 2021 in Visalia, California.

A Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Denmark CME Church. Interment will follow in Denmark CME Church Cemetery.

Please keep this family in your prayers. For more information call 731-427-1521 or log onto bledsoefuneralhome.com.