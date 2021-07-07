Rising temperatures bring risk for heat-related illnesses

JACKSON, Tenn. — As temperatures and dew points begin to increase this summer, the risk for heat-related illnesses does as well.

“During the summer time, the number rises, so you may see about 10 percent of the population may develop some type of heat illness,” said Mechelle Taylor Moragne, the owner and a physician at Taylor Medical Center.

The two main heat-related illnesses include heat exhaustion and heat stroke, both of which can be deadly.

“Heat stroke is really the most dangerous of that. The heat exhaustion is feeling the fatigue, just when your body overheats,” Moragne said.

Anyone can be susceptible to heat-related illnesses, but some people have a higher risk than others.

“Those at high-risk for heat illness are those people with preexisting conditions, such as hypertension or diabetes, or if you have cardiac diseases,” Moragne said.

There are many symptoms you can look out for, including heavy sweating, dizziness, headache, and more.

“If at any point you become nauseated, or if you’re vomiting, or feel like you’re about to pass out, that is a danger sign,” Moragne said.

There are a few things you can do to brace yourself against heat illnesses.

“Make sure you’re wearing light colored clothing, so that you’re not trapping heat. Also, make sure that you keep fluids with you,” Moragne said.

You can also take frequent breaks, limit extended amounts of time in direct sunlight, and if you ever find yourself overheating, the best thing to do is to call for medical help.

“We need to get you to a cool place. Call your provider, or even, you may have to call 911,” Moragne said.

If you believe you are experiencing a heat-related illness, get to a cooler area and call your medical provider if needed.