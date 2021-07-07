Showers East of Jackson This Evening & a Few Changes to the Weekend Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Wednesday Evening Forecast for July 7th:

Rain showers and a few weak storms will continue east of Madison County this evening, but the bulk of the rain will move through Middle Tennessee tonight. Some shower activity will remain in the forecast for Thursday and Friday from an approaching cold front that is expected to move through West Tennessee this weekend. We will have your full forecast and more on the incoming cold front and how if could impact your weekend weather coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Evening rain showers are expected to continue in and around the Tennessee River, but are not expected in Jackson and areas west near the Mississippi River. A few pop ups cannot be ruled out tonight but most of us will be dry and chances for rain after the sun goes down are less then 20%. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with calm winds and overnight lows dropping into the low 70s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Rain chances increase towards the end of the work week but they will be heat and humidity driven pop ups. The location and timing of the showers will be difficult to forecast, but each afternoon and early evening showers will pop up. Severe weather is not expected and rain chances sit between 30-40% on Thursday and Friday.

Highs will make it into the upper 80s to near 90°. Those of you that see early afternoon showers, you might only make it into the mid 80s that day. Lows will drop down to around 70° each morning and the winds are expected to predominately come out of the southwest. Winds speeds will be between 5-10 mph but could pick up at times if you encounter a pop up storm or rain shower.

TROPICAL STORM ELSA:

At 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the center of Tropical Storm Elsa was located 105 miles west of Jacksonville, according to forecasters. Elsa is moving north at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds at 50 mph, a decrease of 15 mph compared to the last advisory.

Elsa is expected to keep moving north through the afternoon, then turn north-northeast late Wednesday afternoon into the evening. On the forecast track, Elsa will move over Georgia tonight, over South Carolina early on Thursday, over North Carolina later on Thursday, and move near or over the mid-Atlantic coast on Friday.

THE WEEKEND:

Models are beginning to show a cold front tracking through West Tennessee late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Rain showers are expected as the front gets closer and some thunderstorms will be possible. Severe weather is not currently in the forecast but some stronger storms definitely cannot be ruled out as of now. Highs Saturday should reach the upper 80s and shower chances will increase as the afternoon and evening goes on. Chances appear to be greatest overnight into Sunday and rain looks likely during the first half of the day on Sunday. Highs Sunday will reach the mid to lower 80s depending on the timing of the cold front. Winds will come out of the southwest on Saturday but should change direction on Sunday behind the front. Clouds could try to move out late on Sunday but expect partly to mostly cloudy skies for the majority of the weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

Behind the front it could be a bit cooler on Monday with highs only reaching the low 80s. Winds are expected to have a northwest direction early in the week before shifting back to the south by Tuesday. Mostly sunny and dry weather is likely for the beginning of the week before some pop up heat driven showers and weak storms could return in the middle of the week. Highs will make it into the mid 80s on Tuesday and back up near 90° by next Wednesday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

