The Sound of Jackson | Season 2 Ep. 1 | Coopertheband

The Sound of Jackson Season 2 Premiere

After a year of limited crowds and cancelled performances, live music is back in the area in full force. And so is our web series, “The Sound of Jackson.”

Each episode features local songwriters telling the stories behind their music. Also, catch an exclusive performance of one of their original songs.

The new season kicks off with a peek into Coopertheband’s EP release party at Hub City Brewing on June 25, 2021.

New episodes drop every Wednesday throughout the summer.

To catch up on all episodes, click here to check out our full playlist.