UT Martin recognized for support of veteran students

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin is being recognized for its support of veterans.

According to a news release, UT Martin received a 2021-2022 Military-Friendly designation from VIQTORY.

The release says that the designations are based off support given to veteran students, retention after one to two years, graduation rates and career outcomes.

The release says that UT Martin scored the highest for culture and commitment, and graduation and career categories.

According to the university, it has also been named the “Best for Vets” by the Military Times for 2021, and was labeled a Tennessee Veterans Education Transition Support Campus by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.