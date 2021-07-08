Casey Jones Museum returns to regular operating hours

JACKSON, Tenn. — A historic Jackson business is opening back up to their full operating hours for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Casey Jones Museum had been open only on the weekends due to the pandemic, but Old Country Store General Manager Brooks Shaw says they are now going back to pre-pandemic hours.

“Which is Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The last tour of the day starts at 4:30 p.m. each afternoon,” Shaw said.

Museum director Laura Beaver says she is excited to get back to normal hours.

“We operated on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday afternoon for such a long time. It is just so wonderful to get the gift store fully stocked and our families and their babies back in. The children just love having a place to come and play,” Beaver said.

With longer hours and a smaller staff, she says they have also been searching for more help in the museum.

“I’ve only been able to find one young lady who is a part-time cashier, so we are in need of additional personnel,” Beaver said.

People that come to see the museum can visit the house of Casey Jones, as well as climb aboard the train and blow the horn.

Shaw says the famous railroad engineer’s story has traveled all over the world.

“It is amazing to see people coming in here, and really kind of a pilgrimage to where his house is and to see the museum. Casey is one of the fabled sons of Jackson,” Shaw said.

Shaw says Casey Jones Village will have events coming up for the Bicentennial as well.