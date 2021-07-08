Collaborative effort leads to arrest in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have arrested a suspect with the help of both the public and other law enforcement agencies.

Jackson police say Blake Carroll, 35, was arrested around 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the Executive Inn on North Highland Avenue.

Police say he had an outstanding warrant out of Madison County Circuit Court for failure to appear on felony drug and weapon offenses.

The release from the department says agents searched the room and found over 40 grams of methamphetamine, over 8 grams of heroin/fentanyl, 10 grams of marijuana, and a loaded handgun.

Jackson police say this investigation is ongoing, and they ask anyone with information to call the department at (731) 425-8400.

The release says investigators with the Madison County Metro Narcotics Unit, the Jackson Police Department’s Patrol Unit, Street Crimes Unit, and Gang Enforcement Team made the arrest.

The release says citizens of Jackson also contributed.