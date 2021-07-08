Discovery Park members eligible for free admission at museums

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Discovery Park of America members will now be able to get free or discounted admission to other museums across the country.

Discovery Park is now a member of the Association of Science and Technology Centers Travel Passport Program and the Southeastern Reciprocal Membership Program in the Southeastern Museums Conference, according to a news release.

The ASTC is a membership organization aiming to increase the understanding and engagement with science and technology, the release says. As part of that program, Discovery Park members are eligible for free general admission or discounts at participating science museums.

The Southeastern Museums Conference is an association of museums, staff, professionals, and partners that focus on museum support in the southeast, the release says.

Members of all participating ASTC and SERM museums will also receive free admission to the Discovery Park, according to the release.

To search for participating ASTC museums, click here , or click here for participating SERM museums.