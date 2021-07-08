Gov. Bill Lee to visit southern border over weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee announced he will be visiting the U.S.’s southern border over the weekend.

According to the new release, he will be meeting with members of the Tennessee National Guard and evaluating their needs for securing the border.

There are 300 members of Tennessee’s National Guard along the border, providing support to Customs and Border Protection, according to the release.

Those units include:

269th Military Police Company

913th Engineer Company

2-151 Aviation Battalion

“The men and women of the Tennessee National Guard are playing a significant role in quelling the most severe border crisis we’ve seen in 20 years,” said Gov. Lee. “I want to personally commend the more than 300 Tennesseans who are serving our country and on the front lines of this crisis.”

The governor will be joined by Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Adjutant General of the Tennessee National Guard.