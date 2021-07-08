Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after dog found injured

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed an investigation into alleged animal cruelty.

The sheriff’s office says a family learned on July 4 that their dog had been located in a neighboring county while the family was out of town on vacation.

The sheriff’s office says the family was told their dog had suffered extensive injuries.

Witnesses say they saw a baby blue older model Chevrolet truck with a baby blue camper topper drop the dog off in the neighboring county, then leave, according to investigators.

The witnesses called animal control, and the dog was taken to a veterinary clinic for care, investigators say.

The dog is expected to survive and recover.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 642-1672.