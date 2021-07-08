Henry County Medical Center to host vaccine events Friday, Saturday

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henry County Medical Center is offering two chances for the COVID-19 vaccine.

HCMC says the first chance will be for the Moderna vaccine on Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in HCMC Classrooms 2 and 3.

This event will be for those 18 and older, according to the news release from the medical center.

The second vaccine event will be held on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the HCMC Eagle Creek Clinic, which is located at 4201 Highway 79 North in Buchanan.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those 12-years-old and up at this event.

HCMC says those who receive the vaccine at Saturday’s event will receive a $10 voucher for local restaurants, a free t-shirt, as well as snacks and goodie bags.

Plus, when the second dose is provided, you may be eligible to win a mini iPad, according to the release.

You are encouraged to make an appointment for both events, but walk-ins are also welcome.

You can make an appointment by contacting Kelly Winston at kwinston@hcmc-tn.org or by texting or calling (731) 336-6155.