Hot & Humid, Few Pops Up Through Friday, Storms Likely this Weekend!

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Forecast for July 8th:

The heat index is around 100° this afternoon but some pop up showers will try to cool us down and similar weather is expected on Friday. Our most significant storm threat in several weeks is coming for the weekend and storms look likely between Saturday night and Monday morning. If you have weekend plans you better catch the forecast. We will have more details on the timing and severity of the storms coming in this weekend right here.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will increase this evening and pop up storms and rain showers will move in and linger around for some of us overnight. Severe weather is NOT expected but a few of the storms could bring brief heavy rain and some lightning. Chances for rain sit around 40%. After sunset, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with calm winds and overnight lows dropping into the low 70s.

FRIDAY:

Rain chances increase towards the end of the work week but they will be heat and humidity driven pop ups. The location and timing of the showers will be difficult to forecast, but afternoon and early evening showers will pop up. Severe weather is not expected and rain chances sit between 30-40% again on Friday.

Highs will make it into the upper 80s to near 90°. Those of you that see early afternoon showers, you might only make it into the mid 80s. Lows will drop down to around 70° overnight and the winds are expected to predominately come out of the southwest. Winds speeds will be between 5-10 mph but could pick up at times if you encounter a pop up storm or rain shower.

THE WEEKEND:

Models are beginning to show a cold front tracking through West Tennessee late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Rain showers are expected as the front gets closer and some thunderstorms, some strong will be possible. Severe weather chances are increasing with each new forecast model run and definitely cannot be ruled out as of now. Highs Saturday should reach the upper 80s to near 90° and shower chances will increase as the evening goes on. Chances appear to be greatest overnight into Sunday morning and rain looks likely off and on during the day on Sunday.

Highs Sunday will reach the mid to lower 80s depending on the timing of the cold front. Winds will come out of the southwest on Saturday but should change direction on Sunday behind the front. Some clouds could try to move out late on Sunday but expect mostly cloudy skies for the majority of the day Sunday. The nicest weather this weekend will be the first half of the day on Saturday.

NEXT WEEK:

Behind the front it could be a bit cooler on Monday with highs only reaching the low 80s. Rain showers and storms could linger into the day on Monday depending on how far south the front gets before it stalls out on Monday. Winds are expected to have a westerly direction early in the week before shifting back to the south by Tuesday. Mostly sunny and mostly dry weather is likely for the middle of the week before some pop up heat driven showers and weak storms could return in the middle of the week. Highs will make it into the mid 80s on Tuesday and back up near 90° by next Wednesday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13