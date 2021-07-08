Largest fundraiser returns to Freed-Hardeman University

HENDERSON, Tenn. — One local university’s largest fundraiser’s is coming back.

The 57th Benefit Dinner at Freed-Hardeman University will take place on Dec. 3. The dinner helps fund scholarships for students at the university.

General admission tickets start from $150, while sponsorships will start at $600.

This year, comedian Jeff Foxworthy will be headlining and the school is very thrilled to have him.

“We’re excited about it. He’s proved to be very popular among our constituency. His values line up with our values here at Freed-Hardeman. Of course he’s hilarious, he’s a great entertainer, he’s written a lot of books, so we’re really excited about having him on campus,” said Dave Clouse, President of Community Engagement for FHU.

