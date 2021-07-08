Mugshots : Madison County : 07/07/21 – 07/08/21 July 8, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/13Rines, William Rines, William: Schedule IV drug violations, legend drugs (possess without prescription), schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Allbright, Kyle Allbright, Kyle: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Banks, Jeri Banks, Jeri: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Bold, Marty Bold, Marty: Schedule III drug violations, open container law, violation of probation, violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Bond, John Bond, John: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13Brockie, Amber Brockie, Amber: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations, legend drugs (possess without prescription), schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13Cox, James Cox, James: Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Crouch, Bradley Crouch, Bradley: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Douglas, Maxine Douglas, Maxine: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Epperson, Trimond Epperson, Trimond: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Scott, Makell Scott, Makell: Simple domestic assault, simple possession/casual exchange, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Shelton, Clay Shelton, Clay: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13Williams, Jordan Williams, Jordan: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/07/21 and 7 a.m. on 07/08/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter