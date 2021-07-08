Mugshots : Madison County : 07/07/21 – 07/08/21

1/13 Rines, William Rines, William: Schedule IV drug violations, legend drugs (possess without prescription), schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/13 Allbright, Kyle Allbright, Kyle: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

3/13 Banks, Jeri Banks, Jeri: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

4/13 Bold, Marty Bold, Marty: Schedule III drug violations, open container law, violation of probation, violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license

5/13 Bond, John Bond, John: Failure to appear



6/13 Brockie, Amber Brockie, Amber: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations, legend drugs (possess without prescription), schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

7/13 Cox, James Cox, James: Violation of parole

8/13 Crouch, Bradley Crouch, Bradley: Failure to appear

9/13 Douglas, Maxine Douglas, Maxine: Violation of probation

10/13 Epperson, Trimond Epperson, Trimond: Driving on revoked/suspended license



11/13 Scott, Makell Scott, Makell: Simple domestic assault, simple possession/casual exchange, driving while unlicensed

12/13 Shelton, Clay Shelton, Clay: Violation of probation

13/13 Williams, Jordan Williams, Jordan: Failure to appear



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/07/21 and 7 a.m. on 07/08/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.