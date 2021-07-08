New exhibit presents art ‘through the eyes of musicians’

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Get ready for a unique showcase.

The West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center in Brownsville has a new exhibit called Crossing Lines: Art Through the Eyes of Musicians.

All the artists behind the artwork are also musicians!

Thursday, the center held a meet and greet with artists such as Nancy Apple, Kenny Hays, Leland Porter, and more. They were all from the West Tennessee region.

You can expect to see acrylic art, airbrush paintings, oil paintings, sculptures, glass blowing, and banjo making.

“We think it’s a great way to showcase the culture of the area while also highlighting these phenomenal people who are are multi-talented,” said Sonia Outlaw-Clark, Executive Director of the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center.

You can see the exhibit through next Thursday, and some pieces are even on sale.