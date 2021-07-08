Partly Cloudy With Afternoon Storms

Weather Update: Thursday, July 8 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have another somewhat gloomy morning with a stratus deck of elevated fog to start. Like yesterday, it will burn off giving way to mainly sunny skies this afternoon. The biggest difference today will be with a weak cold front that will move from SE Missouri south into NW Tennessee through this morning. Expect partly cloudy skies early with temps climbing through the 70s to around 87. Thunderstorms are expected to develop by around noon and be around at least through about 6 pm… the cold front may try to focus some of the activity towards this evening evening. Especially in NW Tennessee, or even along and north of I-40. Again severe storms are not anticipated today, but there might be a storm or two that packs a punch.



