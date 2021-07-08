Sunflower Festival to begin Saturday in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local farm is celebrating a special season.

1/3

2/3

3/3





Donnell Century Farm is hosting their second Sunflower Festival this weekend.

The festival starts Saturday and will last until July 18, with weather permitting.

There are over 100,000 sunflower blooms in the field, and in just a couple of days, you’ll be able to come here yourself to pick some flowers.

“If they would like, they can cut a sunflower stem and they’re $2 a piece. Or if they want to cut flowers and fill a vase like this, they can cut as many sunflowers as they can poke in this french vase and it’s $20,” said Rose Donnell, co-owner of Donnell Century Farm.

Donnell says people can come out and have their own photo shoots.

“It’s really a thing that’s a fun thing for moms to be, for proposal shots, for baby pictures. It’s really a photo place. It’s just a fun wonderful experience,” Donnell said.

Right now, the sunflowers will be the part of the farm open. Donnell hopes that people will enjoy the beauty that the sunflowers bring.

“We had people who brought all kinds of their own little props, children jumping through and dancing. Adults, it’s a fun thing. It’s a fun event, and it’s a beautiful time to enjoy your family and make memories,” Donnell said.

The Sunflower Festival is from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and continues through July 18.

You can also make an appointment to see the sunflowers between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

To buy tickets or for more information, click here.