Tennessee Highway Patrol to begin recruitment in fall

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be looking for new recruits starting this fall.

Anyone interested will be able to apply starting Aug. 4 through the end of the month.

Applicants will go through multiple testing including, face-to-face interviews, agility, and psychological testing.

More than 90 recruits were placed in the academy recently. THP is expecting to start their new class in January.

“The unique thing about the highway patrol is that we have many different jobs that can fit many personalities. We have an aviation unit, we have a K-9 unit, we have a motorcycle unit, so there’s many different things you can get involved in once you get on the highway patrol,” said Trooper Josh Wade, with the Jackson district of THP.

For information on applying, contact THP.Recruitment@tn.gov or visit JoinTHP.org.