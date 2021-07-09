731 Day celebrations return to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Our Home Jackson is gearing up for a special day.

731 Day is back after most events were cancelled last year.

Our Jackson Home is glad to be able to help bring back the 731 festivities for the special day.

“731 Day is July 31, and it’s just a day to celebrate our city and the businesses and the people that make it special,” said Courtney Searcy, Program Director for Our Jackson Home.

There are different events throughout the day, like a water balloon fight, Porchfest, and for the first time the Porchfest After Party.

“Town and Country Realtors is doing a water balloon fight, so they have 7,310 water balloons last year and decided to double that amount since it got cancelled last year,” Searcy said.

What better way to celebrate the summer than live music.

The 2021 Porchfest will take place in the historic Lambuth neighborhood. There’ll be performances from a variety of artists from all across West Tennessee.

“We’ll have live music on front porches throughout the neighborhood. Food trucks, and just close out the day with live music,” Searcy said.

Anyone can be a part of 731 Day. Businesses are encouraged to offer special deals. This is a day to show appreciation and love to everything 731.

“731 Day in general, people enjoy getting out to support their local businesses and really celebrate what makes Jackson special,” Searcy said.

If you’d like to be a part of 731 Day, click here.