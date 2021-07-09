Campbell Street to close for weekend construction at I-40

JACKSON, Tenn. — Construction near Interstate 40 is continuing with road closures coming up throughout the weekend.

“Tonight, beginning at 7 p.m. through Monday morning at 6 a.m, the interstate at Campbell Street, that traffic will run up and over the ramps. That is so crews can get in there and safely demolish the rest of that bridge,” said Nichole Lawrence, Community Relations Officer for the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Lawrence says this is part of a larger construction project that will widen about five miles of I-40 from Exit 82 to Exit 87.

Lawrence says if you normally drive in the Campbell Street area, or you’re planning to go on Interstate 40 this weekend, plan ahead.

“We do suggest seeking alternate routes and always knowing before you go,” Lawrence said. This is just one of the first phases of the project.

Going forward, crews will be working on five bridges total. This includes Henderson Road and Watson Road.

They have already set the bridge beams on Henderson Road. Crews will be moving to the Watson Road bridge in the coming weeks.

“This project has been an accelerated project. Its estimated completion is the first of November of 2022. The overall project is around $87.9 million, so it’s a big project,” Lawrence said.

For more information on travel conditions, check out the TDOT SmartWay map.