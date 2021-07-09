Concert brings gospel favorites to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Get ready to sing along to your favorite gospel hits.

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







Jackson Sings the Gospel is a week long and one of the largest gospel music summer festivals.

It has been held in Jackson for nearly 30 years.

Friday’s event featured artist like Triumphant Quartet, The Hoppers, and Jeff and Sheri Easter.

Officials with the concert say the turnout has been incredible, as fans from all over the country have come to the festival.

“The turnout has been very good. It’s impressive. What we have found is that number one: people are excited to get back out again. They have missed these gatherings after about 18 months of lockdown and social distancing. Being able to come back together in this environment, lift up the name of the Lord,” said concert organizer Bill Bailey.

Bailey says there are still plenty of tickets available for Saturday. You can expect The Nelons, and Wilburn and Wilburn to perform.

For more information and tickets, click here.