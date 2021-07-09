Golf tournament to serve as fundraiser for Redemption Road

JACKSON, Tenn. — Whether you love to golf, or have never stepped to the tee before, Redemption Road Rescue is asking you to come “horse around” on the course Monday.

“Use me as an example. I didn’t golf before this tournament. Now, I’m absolutely addicted. So, my first time playing in the tournament was my first time golfing,” said Redemption Road Rescue Co-founder Joe Collins.

And all for a good cause too. Collins’ wife, Lori, founded Redemption Road Rescue in north Jackson. They take horses from around the southeast and find them homes.

“It takes a lot of funds to take care of these horses,” Collins said. “So anything we can do to bring the funds in. And this golf tournament has been a great fundraiser.”

It’s $100 a person to play, or $400 for a full group. But Collins says don’t let that deter you.

“But, don’t worry about having a full team. We can pair you up with people when you get there. So, if you like golf, you want to play in a tournament, come on. We’ll get you on a team.”

They hope to raise $10,000 from the tournament. All to go to the horses, goats, and even the cow at Redemption Road.

“The more people we get to play golf, the more money we get for the horses, and that’s what it’s all about.”

If you want to go to the golf scramble, it’s at the Jackson National Golf Course this upcoming Monday, July 12. Lunch is at 11 a.m. and tee off is at 12 p.m.

Redemption Road said you can always sponsor their rescue. They accept any donation, and if you donate $1,000 or more, they’ll post an advertisement for you on their fence. Click here for more information.

For more local news, click here.