JACKSON, Tenn. — Goodwill will host a job fair on Tuesday at their South Jackson location.

The outdoor job fair will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 13 and will host more than six employers, seeking to fill more than 300 positions.

The fair will be held at the Goodwill Career Solutions Center at 1320 South Highland Avenue in Jackson. Job seekers are encouraged to pre-register here or by calling (731) 736-3401.