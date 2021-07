Poll of the Day: Four-day work week

Earlier this week, we brought to you a story out of Iceland where they successfully tested a four-day work week for employees. From 2015 to 2019, more than 2,500 workers were paid the same to work about 35 hours a week instead of 40. Now, we want to hear from you in our poll question of the day.

Which would you prefer? A four-day work week at the same pay rate?

A five-day work week with more money?

