Showers Clearing out this Evening & a Severe Storm Threat Returns this Weekend!

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast for July 9th:

After a stormy Thursday night, storms developed again along a warm front this afternoon in West Tennessee. The storms will continue to fire up along the front this evening and will track to the north until the front stalls out. We should be dry this evening in Jackson. Most of Saturday looks nice but another round of strong to possibly severe storms will develop late Saturday and linger into the day on Sunday. We will be tracking the storms on our live radar and break your weekend forecast down for you right here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight and it will remain quite warm and humid. Some evening storms will continue along a front and drift to the north before sunset. After the sun goes down a few pop up showers cannot be ruled out but most of should stay rain free. Overnight lows will fall down into the low 70s and the winds will stay light out of the southwest. Severe weather is NOT expected for the remainder on the night.

THE WEEKEND:

Models are showing a cold front and low pressure system tracking through West Tennessee late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Rain showers are expected as the front gets closer and some thunderstorms, some strong will be possible.

Severe weather chances are increasing with each new forecast model run and definitely cannot be ruled out as of now with the greatest chances being from early Sunday morning to early afternoon. Highs Saturday should reach the upper 80s to near 90° and shower chances will increase as the evening goes on but most of the day should be dry. Heavy rain chances appear to be greatest overnight into Sunday morning/afternoon and rain looks likely off and on during the day on Sunday.

Highs Sunday will reach the mid to lower 80s depending on the timing of the cold front. Winds will come out of the southwest on Saturday but should change direction on Sunday behind the front. Some clouds could try to move out late on Sunday but expect mostly cloudy skies for the majority of the day Sunday. The nicest weather this weekend will be the first half of the day on Saturday if you want to make some outdoor plans, but it will be quite humid as well.

NEXT WEEK:

Behind the front it could be a bit cooler on Monday with highs only reaching the low 80s. Rain showers and storms could linger into the day on Monday depending on how far south the front gets before it stalls out on Monday. Winds are expected to have a westerly direction early in the week before shifting back to the south by Tuesday. Mostly sunny and mostly dry weather is likely for the middle of the week before some pop up heat driven showers and weak storms could return in the middle of the week. Highs will make it into the mid 80s on Tuesday and back up near 90° by next Wednesday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

