WBBJ says ‘goodbye’ to anchor/reporter Julia Ewoldt

After three years serving the West Tennessee community as both a journalist and morning anchor, Julia Ewoldt’s time at WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News has come to a close.

1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11



6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11



11/11























Known for her lively personality and commitment to her work, Julia quickly became both a beloved member of our staff and earned a special place in our viewer’s hearts.

We’ve received numerous messages through the years thanking her for her dedication, and praising her for “always starting their day with a smile” on “Good Morning West Tennessee.”

Julia had one last goodbye message to share with everyone.

Since it is my final day here at WBBJ, I wanted to say something to all of you, our viewers. It’s been such an honor to wake up and drink a cup of coffee with you every morning. Your kind words, messages, and phone calls always made my day. When I started at WBBJ in the spring of 2018, I was a college student at UT Martin working in production. I drove an hour each way for 6 months to be here at 4:30 a.m. From there, you all helped me fulfill my dreams and join you on air less than a year later. From cows, to floods, to county commission and city court, I’ve loved getting to know you. To all the people I hugged along the way, I meant every one of them. Thank you for letting me tell your stories. Especially to my friends and family in Savannah and Martin, thank you for joining me on this journey. It means the world that I have been able to serve my hometown and alma mater in this way. I hope to see you along my journey in West Tennessee.

It’s safe to say she will be missed dearly, and we wish her nothing but the best on her next steps ahead.

Click here to keep up with Julia’s journey via Facebook.