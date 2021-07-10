Donnell Century Farm hosts second annual Sunflower Spectacular

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.– The 2021 Sunflower Spectacular is back. Donnell Century Farm invites everyone to come experience the beauty of these sunflowers.

“We saw a link on google about the events going on around Jackson Tennessee so we drove up today to the first day of the sunflower festival,” visitor Ruth Ann Williams says.

Despite the weather, nothing could take away from the essence of the flowers.

“Nature is amazing, god is amazing and so just to take a moment and enjoy the beauty that god has created is just relaxing and restful,” visitor Rhia Hayes says.

People could enjoy the beauty of the sunflowers and take pictures with props, like pick up trucks or fire trucks, but most people just took in the moment.

“We loved it we can stay all day out here we just loved the sunflowers and we just love all the beautiful flowers we’ve received today,” Williams says.

The festival will be going on for the next week until July 18th.

“If you have a chance, come out here and get some beautiful sunflowers, and just enjoy the scenery and being outside,” Williams says.

The Sunflower Spectacular will take place every day from July 10th to July 18th from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.