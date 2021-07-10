Hub City ball team hosts community day

JACKSON, Tenn. —- The Jackson Underdawgs spent time in the community.

Shooting hoops and battling in a tug of war, the Jackson Underdawgs basketball team brought the games to the people.

Underdawgs player Antwan Long says they wanted to be active in their community.

“Here at the pop-up shops, where we can interact with the community, people can buy merchandise if they want to get ready for game day, as well as different types of games where the kids can have a good time as well,” Long said.

The team had horseshoes, basketball, and tug of war tournaments set up for anyone willing to join in the fun.

In two weeks, the Underdawgs will be representing the city of Jackson in a basketball tournament.

Long says this opportunity is something they wanted to share with their fans.

“It’s not often that here in our community, we can have a platform and be able to compete on ESPN with the city of Jackson across our chest. So it is good to be able to interact with people here at home,” Long said.

Jackson Underdawgs fan, John Dixson volunteered with the team for the community day.

And says he has been a supporter since their very first game.

“I’ve supported them even when they first started and I will support them all the way to the finals because they will go all the way,” Dixson said.

The team will play against the University of Illinois alumni for their first game.

And Long says they are ready to come in strong.

“We are anxious to get out there and compete and try to do a so-called upset,” Long said.

The Underdawgs will play their first game on July 24.