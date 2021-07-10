Neighborhood honors special community member

JACKSON, Tenn. — A neighborhood honors a special member of their community.

The family and friends of James Gregory Mitchell held a balloon release for their loved one that passed away.

His family says he was a big part of their lives and in Jackson.

Mitchell was a boxer in his younger years.

Mitchell’s wife, Delrita Mitchell, and granddaughter, Miyana Jones, say they will miss him dearly.

“He always kept somebody smiling and laughing because he was just that man,” Jones said.

“We love him. We love him so much and we will not forget him. We will do another balloon release really soon,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell’s family and friends remembered their favorite stories of their loved one.