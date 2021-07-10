Officials: COVID cluster linked to Southern Baptist meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee health officials have linked a small coronavirus cluster to last month’s annual meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention, which drew more than 18,000 attendees to Nashville.

The Tennessean reports eight to 10 infections have been detected, but the cluster is almost certainly larger.

Officials say it is difficult to know how many other cases there might be because most attendees live outside the state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an alert asking health officials in other states to contact Nashville if they discover more infections that trace back to the event.

The convention was the first large-scale conference held in the city after it lifted restrictions on gatherings.