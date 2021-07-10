Pet of the Week: Joey

This week’s Pet of the Week from Saving the Animals Together is Joey!

Joey is a sweet, loving, and quirky boy!

1/3

2/3 Joey Feature – Copy

3/3





He loves playing and will pester anyone and everyone until they finally give in to his antics.

He plays great with dogs big and small.

He might be little now but he is going to grow to be a big boy!

He is a tiny bit skittish around quick movements or loud noises.

But Joey has adjusted well to a houseful of other rambunctious dogs!

He is also extremely smart and well mannered. He would make a great addition to any loving family!

Joey has completed his vetting and is ready for his forever home.

For more information on Joey or any other available animals at STAT, please visit their Facebook page or website at savingtheanimalstogether.org.