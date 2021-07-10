A Couple Of Rounds Of Strong To Severe Storms Ahead

Saturday Forecast for July 10th:

Our most significant storm threat in several weeks is coming for the weekend and storms look likely between Saturday night and Monday morning. If you have weekend you’ll want to check ahead as some scattered strong to severe storms will be around at times. We will have more details on the timing and severity of the storms coming in this weekend right here.

* A level 2 of 5 risk of severe storms will exist for Saturday as more storms are expected in the mid to late afternoon. Primary threats will be for gusty winds in excess of 50 mph, large hail, and flash floods. Some storms will be capable of producing very heavy rainfall at up to 2 inches per hour.

TIMING:

One round of just scattered pop up storms looks likely in west Tennessee from around 4 to 7 this evening with scattered heavy downpours and lightning. A couple of which may get strong.

A Second round looks to be possible as early as around 11 tonight with most of the activity coming after midnight and lingering into early Sunday morning.

TODAY:

With a warm front lifting through west Tennessee and a surface low forecast to move our direction we’ll encounter an uptick in more numerous storms Today, Tonight, and again Tomorrow. The location and timing of the showers will be difficult to forecast, but afternoon and early evening showers will pop up. Severe storms can’t be ruled out with 30-40% again Today.

Highs will make it into the upper 80s to near 90°. Those of you that see early afternoon storms, you might only make it into the mid 80s. Lows will drop down to around 73° overnight and the winds are expected to predominately come out of the southwest. Winds speeds will be between 5-10 mph but could pick up at times if you encounter a pop up storm or rain shower.

THE WEEKEND:

Models are showing a cold front tracking through West Tennessee late tonight into early Sunday morning. Rain showers are expected as the front gets closer and some thunderstorms, some strong will be possible. Severe weather chances are increasing with each new forecast model run and definitely cannot be ruled out as of now. Highs Saturday should reach the upper 80s to near 90° and shower chances will increase as the evening goes on. Chances appear to be greatest overnight into Sunday morning and rain looks likely off and on during the day on Sunday.

Highs Sunday will reach the mid to lower 80s depending on the timing of the cold front. Winds will come out of the southwest on Saturday but should change direction on Sunday behind the front. Some clouds could try to move out late on Sunday but expect mostly cloudy skies for the majority of the day Sunday. The nicest weather this weekend will be the first half of the day on today for most. Exceptions are along the Tennessee Kentucky border in the morning hours.

NEXT WEEK:

Behind the front it could be a bit cooler on Monday with highs only reaching the low 80s. Rain showers and storms could linger into the day on Monday depending on how far south the front gets before it stalls out on Monday. Winds are expected to have a westerly direction early in the week before shifting back to the south by Tuesday. Mostly sunny and mostly dry weather is likely for the middle of the week before some pop up heat driven showers and weak storms could return in the middle of the week. Highs will make it into the mid 80s on Tuesday and back up near 90° by next Wednesday.

STAY AWARE:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

